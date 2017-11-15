FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bombardier plans hiring spree for business jet program -sources
频道
专题
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
路透精英汇
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
时事要闻
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
中国财经
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月15日 / 晚上9点03分 / 更新于 3 小时前

Bombardier plans hiring spree for business jet program -sources

1 分钟阅读

MONTREAL, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc expects to hire around 1,000 workers in Montreal over 18 months, as the Canadian plane-and-train-maker ramps up production of its new Global 7000 business jet, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

An announcement about the jobs, which are for completion work on the new corporate jet, is expected as early as Friday, said two of the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the latest figure is not yet public.

A spokeswoman for Bombardier business jets could not be immediately reached for comment.

Bombardier has said the Global 7000 is expected to enter service in 2018 and is sold out until 2021. (Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Susan Thomas)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below