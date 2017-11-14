FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bombardier CEO not expecting short-term changes in rail division
2017年11月14日 / 晚上8点26分 / 更新于 21 小时前

Bombardier CEO not expecting short-term changes in rail division

1 分钟阅读

MONTREAL, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Bombardier’s Chief Executive Alain Bellemare said on Tuesday he will continue “assessing the competitive landscape,” but doesn’t expect a merger of two European rivals to drive big short-term changes in the Canadian company’s rail division.

The planned merger of France’s Alstom SA and Germany’s Siemens AG, with whom Bombardier had previously held consolidation talks, could create “opportunities moving forward,” Bellemare said at a Goldman Sachs conference in Boston, without specifying further.

”Short-term – one year, two years, three years, I don’t see any change to be honest with you,” he said. “And even these big mergers will take time - assuming they get the green light.” (Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

