Bombardier forecasts 2018 revenue below Street estimates
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
December 14, 2017 / 11:40 AM / a day ago

Bombardier forecasts 2018 revenue below Street estimates

1 分钟阅读

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc on Thursday forecast 2018 revenue to be $17.0 billion to $17.5 billion, well below Wall Street expectations.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $18.37 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Bombardier is targeting to break even on free cash flow in 2018, plus or minus $150 million, the company said ahead of its investor day scheduled to begin 3:00 p.m. ET. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Allison Lampert; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

