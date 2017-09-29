FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bombardier signs deal with Spicejet for 50 Q400 turboprop planes
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月29日 / 下午12点57分 / 19 天前

Bombardier signs deal with Spicejet for 50 Q400 turboprop planes

1 分钟阅读

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Airplane maker Bombardier Inc has sealed a deal to sell up to 50 Q400 turboprop planes to India’s SpiceJet, carrying a list price of $1.7 billion, the Canadian company said on Friday.

Bombardier said the order, the subject of an initial letter of intent in June, was the largest it had received so far for the 90-seater aircraft.

Bombardier is currently at the center of a trade row between Canada and the United States after a complaint by Boeing Co led to the U.S. Department of Commerce to impose a preliminary 220-percent duty on Bombardier’s CSeries jets. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

