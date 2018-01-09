FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Icahn demands removal of 2 SandRidge board members
频道
专题
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
半岛局势
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
即时观点：中国12月CPI小涨PPI涨幅续回落 通胀温和料难扰动货币政策
深度分析
即时观点：中国12月CPI小涨PPI涨幅续回落 通胀温和料难扰动货币政策
2018年全球经济增速料加快至3.1% 受新兴经济体带动--世行
国际财经
2018年全球经济增速料加快至3.1% 受新兴经济体带动--世行
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 9, 2018 / 2:28 PM / a day ago

Icahn demands removal of 2 SandRidge board members

1 分钟阅读

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Top shareholder and activist investor Carl Icahn on Tuesday called for the resignation of two of SandRidge Energy’s board members, days after thwarting the oil and gas company’s deal to buy Bonanza Creek Energy Inc for $746 million.

Icahn said in a letter to the board that he wanted to nominate one new director, while the other would be determined by other large shareholders. (bit.ly/2maIfz6)

Icahn also demanded that any major changes to SandRidge’s business, including deals, share issuance and executive compensation, must be passed only after a super majority approval by the board.

SandRidge was forced to call off its acquisition of smaller rival Bonanza Creek last month in the face of opposition from Icahn and other major shareholders.

Reporting by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below