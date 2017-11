Nov 15 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer SandRidge Energy said on Wednesday it would buy rival Bonanza Creek in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $746 million.

SandRidge Energy’s offer of $36 per Bonanza Creek share is a 17.4 percent premium to the stock’s closing price on Tuesday.

The offer consists of $19.20 in cash and $16.80 of SandRidge shares for each Bonanza Creek share. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)