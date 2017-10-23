FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-BNY Mellon appoints Sean Rourke to wealth management division in L.A.
频道
专题
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
中共十九大
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
深度分析
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
中国财经
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月23日 / 晚上6点04分 / 1 天前

MOVES-BNY Mellon appoints Sean Rourke to wealth management division in L.A.

1 分钟阅读

Oct 23 (Reuters) - BNY Mellon, the world’s largest custodian bank, named Sean Rourke as senior wealth director in its wealth management division in Los Angeles.

Rourke joins from City National Bank and will report to Christopher Mone, president of the greater Los Angeles region, BNY Mellon said.

His appointment comes at a time when U.S. financial companies are ramping up their wealth management operations in a bid to lower reliance on more traditional businesses such as trading.

Rourke brings over 20 years of extensive experience in investment management, the company said. reut.rs/2iuqahs

Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below