India's Flipkart in talks to buy stake in BookMyShow - Economic Times
2017年10月16日

India's Flipkart in talks to buy stake in BookMyShow - Economic Times

1 分钟阅读

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart is in talks for a partnership with online ticketing platform BookMyShow in a bid to build out its services and transaction offering, the Economic Times newspaper reported.

The talks are at a preliminary stage and may see Flipkart picking up a significant minority stake in BookMyShow, two people familiar with the discussions told the paper. bit.ly/2gHuPc4

Flipkart, which secured nearly $2.5 billion in funding from Japan’s SoftBank Group in August, did not respond to a request for comment.

BookMyShow, owned by Mumbai-based Bigtree Entertainment Pvt Ltd, was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

