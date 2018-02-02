FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2018 / 5:36 PM / in 19 hours

Booz Allen says awarded $621 mln U.S. cybersecurity contract

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Booz Allen Hamilton said on Friday it won a $621 million federal contract to develop and implement cybersecurity tools across the U.S. government.

The contractor, which earns billions of dollars a year contracting with U.S. intelligence agencies, said it was selected for a six-year task order to support the Department of Homeland Security’s program known as Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation, which includes cybersecurity support for cloud and mobile devices and incident response services. (Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

