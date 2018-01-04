FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bosch buys 5 pct stake in mapping firm HERE
频道
专题
边际趋紧应是中国今年货币政策的合理注解
狗年展望
边际趋紧应是中国今年货币政策的合理注解
焦点：研究团队披露两大安全缺陷 几乎所有手机电脑都难逃泄密风险
深度分析
焦点：研究团队披露两大安全缺陷 几乎所有手机电脑都难逃泄密风险
焦点：亚马逊谷歌大打价格战 争夺智能音箱市场份额
深度分析
焦点：亚马逊谷歌大打价格战 争夺智能音箱市场份额
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 4, 2018 / 9:04 AM / 更新于 14 hours ago

Bosch buys 5 pct stake in mapping firm HERE

2 分钟阅读

PARIS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Robert Bosch GmbH, the German auto supplier and engineering group, said on Thursday it had agreed to buy a 5 percent stake in HERE, the digital mapping firm jointly controlled by carmakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen’s Audi.

Privately held Bosch did not disclose financial terms for the deal, expected to close by the end of March, subject to regulatory approvals.

The German carmaker consortium acquired HERE from Finnish telecoms group Nokia for 2.8 billion euros ($3.4 billion) in 2015, in part to avoid becoming dependent on third-party mapping providers such as Alphabet’s Google, a competitor in the race to develop self-driving cars. Chip maker Intel also holds a 15 percent stake.

Bosch’s disclosure referred to plans by HERE to increase its diversification into non-automotive applications - a move that could help offset risks and uncertainties surrounding the eventual arrival of fully autonomous cars for the mass market.

“Bosch is more than cars,” Chief Executive Volkmar Denner said in the statement. He said the company saw “synergies with data-based services for Industry 4.0, smart homes and smart cities” - terms broadly describing the use of technology platforms to find efficiencies everywhere from the factory floor to road traffic management.

Rival auto supplier Continental has also expressed interest in buying a HERE stake.

A group of investors led by Chinese mapping firm Navinfo and internet giant Tencent in September cancelled a previously announced plan to buy 10 percent of HERE, after failing to win U.S. approval. ($1 = 0.8324 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Richard Balmforth)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below