Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. medical device maker Boston Scientific Corp’s profit rose 24 percent in the third quarter, driven by growth across all its businesses.

The company said on Thursday its net profit climbed to $283 million or 20 cents per share in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $228 million or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 5.6 percent to $2.22 billion. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)