Feb 1 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Boston Scientific Corp posted a quarterly loss versus a year-ago profit as it incurred a $842 million charge due to changes in the U.S. tax law.

The company reported a net loss of $615 million, or 45 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $124 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 10 percent to $2.41 billion.