Kroger considers buying online wholesaler Boxed for up to $500 million - source
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
汇市一周综述：都是购债起事端 日圆欧元跃升美元受挫
汇市一周综述：都是购债起事端 日圆欧元跃升美元受挫
焦点：区块链热潮扩散至中国A股 但理想与现实仍有差距
焦点：区块链热潮扩散至中国A股 但理想与现实仍有差距
January 13, 2018 / 3:29 AM / a day ago

Kroger considers buying online wholesaler Boxed for up to $500 million - source

2 分钟阅读

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Grocery chain Kroger Co has considered buying online wholesaler Boxed, according to a person familiar with the matter, as more shoppers place food orders online and as competition with Amazon.com Inc heats up.

The potential deal, which arose as the New York-based startup was seeking funding, likely values Boxed at between $325 million and $500 million, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Amazon’s $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods Market last year to crack the U.S. grocery market heightened a sense of urgency among rivals looking for ways to counter competition from the world’s largest online retailer.

Target Corp, for instance, said last month it agreed to buy same-day delivery platform Shipt Inc for $550 million.

Boxed, which sells bulk staples like toilet paper and pet food to shoppers’ doorsteps, expects it may receive takeover offers from other retailers besides Kroger in coming weeks, the person said. Morgan Stanley is advising the startup.

Boxed Chief Executive Chieh Huang did not respond to an emailed request for comment. A Kroger spokeswoman said the company in general does not comment on rumor or speculation.

Forbes reported the news earlier on Friday. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

