FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boxing-Suspended AIBA president Wu to step down from post
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
半岛局势
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
国际财经
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
中国财经
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#奥运新闻
2017年11月20日 / 中午12点15分 / 1 天前

Boxing-Suspended AIBA president Wu to step down from post

2 分钟阅读

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The International Boxing Association’s (AIBA) suspended president Wu Ching-kuo announced on Monday that he would step down from his post to “resolve the management issues” within the Olympic sport’s governing body.

Wu, who will be replaced by interim chief Franco Falcinelli, said in a joint statement with the Swiss-based organisation that he would withdraw and terminate related pending procedures before civil courts and the AIBA disciplinary commission.

“I step down in the best interests of both AIBA and boxing but I remain committed to ensure a smooth handover to the new leadership,” the 70-year-old Wu, who has been at the helm for 11 years, said.

The AIBA would convene an extraordinary congress with its national member federations on Jan. 27 in Dubai to consider proposed changes to its governance, the statement added.

Wu was provisionally suspended by a disciplinary commission last month after a complaint from 11 AIBA executive committee members who alleged he had “violated and continues to violate various provisions of AIBA’s Statutes and Codes”.

AIBA has been riven with in-fighting for months, with Taiwan’s Wu pitted against most of the executive committee who failed to remove him through a vote of no confidence in July. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below