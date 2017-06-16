FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
Boxing-CAS rejects appeal by Russian Olympic flyweight Aloyan
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#奥运新闻
2017年6月16日 / 下午5点53分 / 2 个月前

Boxing-CAS rejects appeal by Russian Olympic flyweight Aloyan

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 16 (Reuters) - Russian flyweight Misha Aloyan has lost an appeal to have his 2016 Olympic boxing silver medal reinstated after he failed a drugs test.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said in a statement that the appeal against the Dec. 8 decision by the CAS Anti-Doping division had been dismissed and his results from Rio struck off.

Aloyan failed a test for tuaminoheptane, a stimulant, after undergoing an in-competition doping control on the day of the gold medal bout.

The Armenian-born boxer was a double world champion and 2012 bronze medallist.

The appeal panel said the International Olympic Committee (IOC) anti-doping rules afforded no discretion and disqualification was a "necessary consequence" of the rule violation.

"Accordingly, the CAS Appeal Panel dismissed the appeal and the disqualification of the results obtained by Misha Aloyan at the Rio Olympic Games stands." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below