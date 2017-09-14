FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BP-led group signs Azerbaijan oilfield extension deal
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月14日 / 早上6点54分 / 1 个月前

BP-led group signs Azerbaijan oilfield extension deal

1 分钟阅读

BAKU, Sept 14 (Reuters) - British oil major BP and Azeri state energy SOCAR on Thursday signed a contract extending its production sharing deal for Azerbaijan’s biggest oilfields until 2050.

The existing deal is due to expire in 2024 and BP-led consortium and SOCAR pledged to continue developing the giant Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) offshore fields, the largest in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian basin.

The shareholders in the consortium include BP, SOCAR, Chevron, Inpex, Statoil, ExxonMobil , TPAO, Itochu and ONGC Videsh. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova, writing by Margarita Antidze; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

