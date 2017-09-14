FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Azerbaijan's SOCAR seeks 25 pct share in deal with BP on oil fields
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月14日 / 凌晨4点54分 / 1 个月前

Azerbaijan's SOCAR seeks 25 pct share in deal with BP on oil fields

1 分钟阅读

BAKU, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s state energy firm SOCAR plans to more than double its share in a new production sharing agreement with BP for the development of the country’s biggest oilfields, SOCAR First Vice-President Khoshbakht Yusifzadeh told reporters on Thursday.

Yusifzadeh said that under a new draft agreement SOCAR’s share would rise to 25 percent from 11.65 percent. The shareholders in the consortium include BP, SOCAR, Chevron , Inpex, Statoil, ExxonMobil, Turkish Petroleum, Itochu and ONGC Videsh. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below