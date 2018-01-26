FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2018 / 12:19 AM / 4 days ago

MOVES-BP Energy's COO for global NGLs departs -sources

Liz Hampton

1 分钟阅读

HOUSTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Jay Gulley, chief operating officer of BP Energy Company’s global natural gas liquids business, has left, three sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

He will be replaced by Jared Kaiser, one of sources said.

Gulley and BP did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Gulley had been the COO since April 2010, according to his LinkedIn profile. Prior to that, he was senior vice president and managing director at Louis Dreyfus Energy, according to his profile.

It was not immediately clear where he was going or why he left the company.

His replacement, Kaiser, is currently senior vice president of origination for BP, according to his LinkedIn profile. (Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

