4 天前
CORRECTED-BP sees oil prices below $55 a barrel in 2018
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年8月1日 / 早上7点48分 / 4 天前

CORRECTED-BP sees oil prices below $55 a barrel in 2018

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Corrects oil price to show range of $45-$55 a barrel in lead, headline, paragraph 6)

* Global oil demand to grow by 1.4-1.5 mln bpd, BP CFO says

* U.S. shale production finds range at $45-$55/bbl

By Ron Bousso and Karolin Schaps

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - BP expects global oil prices to hold within a range of $45-$55 a barrel next year as U.S. shale production grows, the British company's chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

After a slow start to the year, global oil demand recovered in the second quarter of 2017 and was expected to grow by 1.4 to 1.5 million barrels per day, Brian Gilvary told Reuters.

"Global demand is looking pretty strong, and prices will firm around the levels seen today," he said.

Oil prices averaged around $48 a barrel in the first half of 2017, according to BP, and are currently just below $53 a barrel.

Global demand was at around 95 million bpd in 2016.

Brent crude oil prices were expected to remain broadly unchanged in 2018 and average at around $45-$55 a barrel as U.S. shale production is able to expand at these levels, effectively capping prices.

"We can now see where the price elasticity is. As the price comes up to $52-$53 a barrel we start to see some uptick in activity, as it drops to $45, we start to see that curtailing."

Earlier BP reported a drop in second quarter profits after an exploration write-off in Angola. (Reporting by Ron Bousso, editing by Louise Heavens)

