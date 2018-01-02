FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BP expects U.S. earnings uplift from tax reform
January 2, 2018 / 7:31 AM / a day ago

BP expects U.S. earnings uplift from tax reform

1 分钟阅读

Jan 2 (Reuters) - British energy company BP expects a positive impact on future post-tax earnings from the United States after the changes to U.S. corporate taxes, it said on Tuesday.

The company said that the lowering of the U.S. corporate income tax rate to 21 percent from 35 percent requires revaluation of BP’s U.S. deferred tax assets and liabilities.

BP said it expects a one-off non-cash charge of about $1.5 billion on this year’s fourth-quarter results. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)

