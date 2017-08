BRASILIA, July 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian holding company Itausa Investimentos Itau SA is no longer interested in competing for a stake in BR Distribuidora, the fuel distribution unit of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Itausa said Tuesday.

In a statement, Itausa said it would continue to analyze opportunities to acquire stakes of other companies. (Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)