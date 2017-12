SAO PAULO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian mall operator BR Malls Participações SA is in talks to sell three shopping malls, it said in a securities filing on Tuesday in response to a query from capital markets regulator CVM.

BR Malls said recycling its portfolio is part of the company’s strategy. “As such, the company confirms there are talks underway to sell the shopping malls mentioned in news reports.” (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)