17 天前
Brain raises $114 mln in funding, led by SoftBank Vision Fund
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月19日 / 晚上7点13分 / 17 天前

Brain raises $114 mln in funding, led by SoftBank Vision Fund

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 19 (Reuters) - Brain Corp, which develops technology used in robots, said on Wednesday it raised $114 million in Series C funding, led by SoftBank Vision Fund.

Brain Corp said its first institutional investor Qualcomm Ventures, the investment arm of Qualcomm Inc, also invested in the latest round of funding.

Qualcomm Ventures will retain a seat on the company's board as part of the investment, Brain said.

The company develops artificial intelligence and self-driving technology used in commercial and consumer robots.

Vision Fund, which has raised over $93 billion to invest in technology sectors such as artificial intelligence and robotics, is backed by Japanese billionaire Masayoshi Son's SoftBank Group Corp and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

