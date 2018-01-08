FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Brambles to sell North American recycled pallets business
频道
专题
丰田公布专为企业打造的自动驾驶概念车 2020年代初测试
科技电子
丰田公布专为企业打造的自动驾驶概念车 2020年代初测试
上海核心区甲级写字楼去年空置率创八年来新高--高力国际
财经视点
上海核心区甲级写字楼去年空置率创八年来新高--高力国际
朝鲜称将派遣高官和运动员代表团参加韩国平昌冬奥会--韩国官员
时事要闻
朝鲜称将派遣高官和运动员代表团参加韩国平昌冬奥会--韩国官员
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 8, 2018 / 11:22 PM / 更新于 13 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Brambles to sell North American recycled pallets business

1 分钟阅读

(Adds background, share movement)

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Australian pallets and container company Brambles Ltd said on Tuesday it will sell CHEP Recycled, its recycled whitewood pallets business in North America, to Grey Mountain Partners for an enterprise value of $115 million.

The sale to the Colorado-based private equity firm is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to be completed within 45 days, the company added in a statement.

In August, the company had announced its intention to sell CHEP Recycled following the completion of a strategic review.

CHEP Recycled operates in the United States and Canada and supplies and recycles over 90 million pallets annually.

The company’s stock was down 0.2 percent, compared to a 0.2 percent rise in the benchmark index. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below