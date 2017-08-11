FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
Brazil's B3 misses profit estimates on tax adjustment charge
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月11日 / 晚上10点08分 / 2 天前

Brazil's B3 misses profit estimates on tax adjustment charge

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - B3 Bolsa Balcão Brasil SA , the world's No. 5 bourse operator, missed second-quarter profit estimates, mainly due to a charge of 87.8 million reais related to a federal tax regularization program, a filing showed.

São Paulo-based B3 said in the securities filing that net income came in at 163.48 million reais ($51 million) last quarter, 22 percent below the 209.14 million reais in the prior three months. The result came in below the average consensus estimate of 538.75 million reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.

$1 = 3.19 reais Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below