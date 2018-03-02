UPDATE 1-Brazil's B3 says trend of companies listing abroad could change

(Adds expense targets)

SAO PAULO, March 2 (Reuters) - Brazil’s financial exchange operator B3 Chief Financial Officer Daniel Sonder said on Friday that the trend of Brazilian companies listing abroad could change.

On Thursday, Reuters reported that some Brazilian companies are getting higher valuations listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Sonder said that B3’s expenses growth pace will reduce this year if compared to 2017, and that may increase operating profitability alongside higher trading volumes.

On Thursday, B3 missed fourth-quarter profit estimates as expenses increased.