1 个月前
Braskem to invest $675 mln in 6th U.S.-based polypropylene plant
2017年6月22日 / 上午10点43分 / 1 个月前

Braskem to invest $675 mln in 6th U.S.-based polypropylene plant

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

BRASILIA, June 22 (Reuters) - Braskem SA, Latin America's largest petrochemical company, will invest $675 million to build a sixth U.S.-based polypropylene-production plant, the company said on Wednesday.

Braskem expects to complete construction of the unit based in La Porte, Texas, in the first quarter of 2020.

The plant will have capacity to produce 450,000 tonnes of polypropylene per year, Braskem said in a statement.

Braskem shares are down nearly 7 percent in 2017 despite hopes of stronger operating profits as traders have eyed corruption investigations circling the petrochemical firm.

Braskem agreed to fines in Brazil and the United States to settle charges that it schemed with one of its main shareholders, Odebrecht SA, to bribe politicians and executives in Brazil. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

