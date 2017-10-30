Brazil's Odebrecht says wants to keep Braskem as part of the group's investments

SAO PAULO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s construction conglomerate Odebrecht SA said in a statement on Monday the company intends to “maintain Braskem as part of the group’s investments”.

Odebrecht is the controlling shareholder of Braskem, with a 38.1 percent stake. “Odebrecht keeps working on alternatives to create value to Braskem and all its shareholders”, Odebrecht said. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Monday LyondellBasell Industries NV has approached Brazil’s Braskem SA for a potential takeover. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)