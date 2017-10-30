FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Odebrecht says wants to keep Braskem as part of the group's investments
2017年10月30日

Brazil's Odebrecht says wants to keep Braskem as part of the group's investments

SAO PAULO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s construction conglomerate Odebrecht SA said in a statement on Monday the company intends to “maintain Braskem as part of the group’s investments”.

Odebrecht is the controlling shareholder of Braskem, with a 38.1 percent stake. “Odebrecht keeps working on alternatives to create value to Braskem and all its shareholders”, Odebrecht said. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Monday LyondellBasell Industries NV has approached Brazil’s Braskem SA for a potential takeover. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
