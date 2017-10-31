FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Braskem denies report of LyondellBasell takeover offer
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
2017年10月31日 / 上午11点17分 / 更新于 1 天前

Brazil's Braskem denies report of LyondellBasell takeover offer

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian petrochemical producer Braskem SA on Tuesday denied reports that LyondellBasell Industries NV had approached it with a takeover offer.

In a securities filing, Braskem said its controlling shareholder Odebrecht SA has reaffirmed its intention to keep the petrochemical company in its portfolio.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that an approach by LyondellBasell had valued Braskem at more than $10 billion. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; editing by Jason Neely)

