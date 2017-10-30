FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LyondellBasell approaches Brazil's Braskem for takeover-WSJ
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
2017年10月30日 / 下午5点41分 / 更新于 17 小时内

LyondellBasell approaches Brazil's Braskem for takeover-WSJ

1 分钟阅读

Oct 30 (Reuters) - LyondellBasell Industries NV has approached Brazil’s Braskem SA for a potential takeover, valuing the petrochemicals company at more than $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The talks are at an early stage and there is no guarantee of a deal, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2zRqhHj

LyondellBasell did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Its shares rose 6 percent to $105.03 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

