FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Braskem CEO sees strong 2018 demand, possible currency boost
频道
专题
欧盟期待特雷莎·梅访问为12月达成英国脱欧协议做好铺垫
英国退欧
欧盟期待特雷莎·梅访问为12月达成英国脱欧协议做好铺垫
中国股市“见顶”为时尚早 A股明年入摩可看高一线--安联
中国财经
中国股市“见顶”为时尚早 A股明年入摩可看高一线--安联
焦点：美国感恩节线上销售激增 实体店表现好于前两年
深度分析
焦点：美国感恩节线上销售激增 实体店表现好于前两年
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月23日 / 下午1点52分 / 更新于 18 小时前

Braskem CEO sees strong 2018 demand, possible currency boost

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Braskem SA, Latin America’s largest petrochemical producer, has positive expectations for sales volumes in 2018, when a weaker Brazilian currency may boost earnings, Chief Executive Fernando Musa said on Thursday.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) are likely to decline slightly in Brazil but will probably remain stable in the United States, Europe and Mexico, he said. Musa forecast operations in Mexico will be using 90 percent of capacity by year-end and exporting up to 15 percent of output in the short term. (Reporting by Gabiela Mello)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below