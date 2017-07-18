FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
18 天前
Brazil's Petrobras and Odebrecht in talks to revise Braskem shareholder accord -filing
2017年7月18日 / 晚上9点42分 / 18 天前

Brazil's Petrobras and Odebrecht in talks to revise Braskem shareholder accord -filing

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, July 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro SA began discussions with construction company Odebrecht SA to revise the shareholder accord in petrochemical company Braskem SA, the oil company said on Tuesday.

In securities filings, Petrobras, as the oil company is known, and Braskem said the revision aims to improve the relationship between partners. Odebrecht has a 50.1 percent stake in Braskem and Petrobras owns 47 percent. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

