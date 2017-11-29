FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Senate fails to pass aviation fuel tax reduction
2017年11月29日 / 晚上9点58分 / 1 天前

Brazil's Senate fails to pass aviation fuel tax reduction

1 分钟阅读

BRASILIA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - A Senate resolution that would have reduced fuel costs for airlines in Brazil failed to muster the needed two-thirds majority on Wednesday and was shelved.

The measure that proposed a maximum 12 percent ICMS sales tax for all aviation, from crop dusters to passenger jets, would have benefited Brazil’s main domestic airlines LATAM Airlines , GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes, Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras S.A. and Avianca Brazil.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by Sandra Maler

