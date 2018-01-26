FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2018 / 6:40 PM / 3 days ago

Anglo American wins two licenses to expand in Brazil

1 分钟阅读

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Anglo American PLC on Friday clinched two long-awaited environmental licenses that pave the way for the global mining company to expand its Minas-Rio iron ore mine in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais.

Minas Gerais environmental regulator Semad granted a pre-installation and installation permit to the miner for the project, which would boost output capacity by about 56 percent, once the miner receives an additional operating permit. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira, editing by G Crosse)

