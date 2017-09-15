FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Batista family member ensnared in Brazil cattle antitrust probe
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月15日 / 下午12点58分 / 1 个月前

UPDATE 2-Batista family member ensnared in Brazil cattle antitrust probe

2 分钟阅读

(Adds comment in paragraph 5)

SAO PAULO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - A member of Brazil’s billionaire Batista family should be declared guilty of fostering anti-competitive practices in the domestic cattle slaughtering market more than a decade ago, a body at antitrust watchdog Cade recommended on Friday.

In a post on the government’s official gazette, Cade’s general superintendency recommended charging José Batista Jr., the family’s eldest member and a former chief executive officer of what is now JBS SA, with helping to rig the market.

The superintendency also said prosecutors and police in the state of Mato Grosso should receive the results of the antitrust probe against Batista Jr., who at the time headed JBS predecessor Friboi Ltda, and Frigorífico Independência SA, a rival meatpacker that went bankrupt almost a decade ago.

JBS said in an email to Reuters that it had nothing to do with the investigation. Efforts to contact Batista Jr. were unsuccessful.

Batista Jr.’s two younger brothers, Wesley and Joesley, have been detained for separate offenses, including insider trading. The board of JBS, the world’s No. 1 meatpacker, put talks to replace Wesley as chief executive officer on hold, Reuters reported on Thursday. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Gabriela Mello; Editing by Jason Neely and Lisa Von Ahn)

