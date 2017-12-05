FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JPMorgan, Santander partner in asset management in Brazil
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
焦点：特朗普律师否认德银收到要求提供特朗普帐户资料的传票
焦点：特朗普律师否认德银收到要求提供特朗普帐户资料的传票
焦点：英国要想下周与欧盟讨论自由贸易 本周必须提出分手方案
焦点：英国要想下周与欧盟讨论自由贸易 本周必须提出分手方案
2017年12月5日 / 下午4点01分 / 更新于 19 小时前

JPMorgan, Santander partner in asset management in Brazil

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The asset management arms of Banco Santander SA and JPMorgan Chase & Co have signed a partnership in Brazil, both companies said in a statement on Tuesday.

JP Morgan Asset Management will transfer management of its Brazilian investment funds to Santander, after investors’ approval, and Santander Asset Management will distribute to its local clients some of the global funds managed by JPMorgan Asset.

Santander has 263 billion reais ($81.4 billion) in assets under management in Brazil, with more than 1 million local investors. JPMorgan has $1.6 trillion in assets under management globally.

The agreement does not involve any joint venture or changes in ownership in the asset management companies, the statement added. ($1 = 3.23 reais) (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by David Gregorio)

