Brazil lower house approves open skies deal with U.S.
跨境资金流动管理"量入为出" 中国对外投资将恢复增长
跨境资金流动管理"量入为出" 中国对外投资将恢复增长
焦点：防错配风险中国险企投资戴紧箍咒 长期资产面临"僧多粥少"
焦点：防错配风险中国险企投资戴紧箍咒 长期资产面临"僧多粥少"
2018年全球经济的三大威胁：央行、贸易与泡沫
2018年全球经济的三大威胁：央行、贸易与泡沫
December 19, 2017 / 9:49 PM / a day ago

Brazil lower house approves open skies deal with U.S.

1 分钟阅读

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The lower house of Brazil’s Congress on Tuesday approved an open skies agreement with the United States that clears the way for a partnership between American Airlines Group Inc and LATAM Airlines Group SA, Latin America’s largest carrier.

The treaty, which needs Senate approval for final ratification, was signed in 2011 but faced opposition from lawmakers lobbied by local airline interests in Brazil fearing competition from American carriers.

The accord removes limits on the number of flights between the two countries and is a requirement for the U.S. Department of Transportation to approve a joint business agreement (JBA) between American Airlines and LATAM Airlines that would expand their traffic in the region. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle and Eduardo Simoes; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Brad Haynes)

