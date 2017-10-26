FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BNDES agrees to return an additional 17 bln reais to Brazil gov't
2017年10月26日 / 下午1点28分 / 1 天前

BNDES agrees to return an additional 17 bln reais to Brazil gov't

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian development bank BNDES has agreed to repay an additional 17 billion reais ($5.3 billion) to the National Treasury in a boost to policymaker efforts to curb public debt.

BNDES had already agreed in September to settle 33 billion reais worth of debt with the federal government this year. The board of BNDES will assess whether to conduct additional repayments in 2018, according to a Thursday statement.

$1 = 3.23 reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

