UPDATE 1-BNDES agrees to return a further 17 bln reais to Brazil govt
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月26日 / 下午2点28分 / 更新于 1 天内

UPDATE 1-BNDES agrees to return a further 17 bln reais to Brazil govt

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details, context)

By Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian development bank BNDES has agreed to repay an additional 17 billion reais ($5.3 billion) to the National Treasury in a boost to policymaker efforts to curb public debt.

BNDES had agreed in September to settle 33 billion reais worth of debt with the federal government this year, following a similar 100 billion repayment in 2016. Reuters reported last month that BNDES was mulling an additional 17 billion real early settlement.

The move should provide some breathing room for officials struggling to meet budget rules. But it does little to assuage the government’s fiscal challenges for 2018, as it struggles to pass tax hikes ahead of next year’s elections.

A person at the development bank told Reuters in September that the government was pushing for a 130 billion real repayment next year. BNDES executives, however, considered that amount excessive, saying it would dampen its ability to provide credit as Latin America’s largest economy resumed growth following a deep recession, the person said.

According to a Thursday statement, the board of BNDES will discuss whether to conduct further repayments in 2018. The 50 billion-real settlement scheduled for this year will not affect BNDES’ capital structure, the statement said.

$1 = 3.23 reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bernadette Baum

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
