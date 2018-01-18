Brazilian prosecutors ask BNY Mellon to return $2.5 bln to local fund

SAO PAULO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian prosecutors in Sao Paulo asked on Thursday that the local unit of Bank of New York Mellon Corp return 8.2 billion reais ($2.56 billion) to local pension fund Postalis, according to a statement.

Prosecutors said the unit of BNY Mellon, which managed part of the assets held by Postalis, caused losses to the fund by performing irregular practices.

BNY Mellon was not immediately available for comment.