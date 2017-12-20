FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cargill submits environmental studies for $212 mln Brazil port project
December 20, 2017 / 9:00 PM / 5 days ago

Cargill submits environmental studies for $212 mln Brazil port project

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of U.S. grains trader Cargill Inc has submitted environmental impact studies to authorities in the state of Pará with the goal of building a new river port facility, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company would look to invest 700 million reais ($212 million) in the project, a press representative said.

With capacity to move about 6 million tonnes of grains per year, the future port would likely kick off operations between 2022 and 2025, the statement said.

Located in the town of Abaetetuba, the facility would receive barges loaded at the Miritituba river port with grains coming mainly from Mato Grosso state, Brazil’s largest producer.

Clythio van Buggenhout, Cargill’s local port director, said ports in the country’s north were key to its strategy to ship grains efficiently out of Brazil, the world’s largest soybean exporter. ($1 = 3.30 reais) (Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Ana Mano, Editing by Rosalba O‘Brien)

