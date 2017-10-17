Brazil central bank sees credit conditions slowly improving

BRASILIA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - A slow recovery in credit conditions as Brazil emerges from its deepest recession in a century poses little threat to the nation’s banks, the central bank said on Tuesday.

In a semi-annual report on banking industry stability, policymakers noted stable levels of so-called problematic loans among households after a long period of growth. Among companies, however, those types of loans remain on the rise, the report said. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)