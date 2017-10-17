FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil central bank sees credit conditions slowly improving
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月17日 / 下午12点38分 / 4 天内

Brazil central bank sees credit conditions slowly improving

1 分钟阅读

BRASILIA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - A slow recovery in credit conditions as Brazil emerges from its deepest recession in a century poses little threat to the nation’s banks, the central bank said on Tuesday.

In a semi-annual report on banking industry stability, policymakers noted stable levels of so-called problematic loans among households after a long period of growth. Among companies, however, those types of loans remain on the rise, the report said. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

