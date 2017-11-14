FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bradesco expects Brazilian companies to raise up to $4.5 billion by year-end
2017年11月14日 / 下午5点11分 / 1 天前

Bradesco expects Brazilian companies to raise up to $4.5 billion by year-end

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Banco Bradesco SA expects Brazilian companies to raise up to 15 billion reais ($4.54 billion) in new share offerings by year-end, executive director Renato Ejnisman said on Tuesday.

Ejnisman said the companies are rushing with filings to issue shares and debt to avoid volatility expected before presidential elections in October 2018. The investment banking unit of Banco Bradesco SA is hosting a conference in New York on Tuesday and Wednesday with 90 Latin American companies.

$1 = 3.3034 reais Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

