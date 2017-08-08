FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 天前
JDE brings premium coffee brand to Brazil as luxury segment soars
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年8月8日 / 晚上7点40分 / 5 天前

JDE brings premium coffee brand to Brazil as luxury segment soars

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Jacobs Douwe Egberts (JDE), the world's second-largest coffee retailer, said on Tuesday it will launch its super premium brand L'OR in Brazil, to take advantage of a luxury goods segment that has grown rapidly despite an economic downturn.

JDE, which is second only to Nestlé in global coffee retail with 9.5 percent share of revenue, according to Euromonitor, is aiming to distribute a full portfolio of beans, ground roast, instant and capsules for L'OR coffee in up to 2,000 locations in Brazil.

"Coffee sales were not impacted by the recession and the luxury segment continues to grow sharply," said JDE Brazil head Lara Brans during a press conference in Sao Paulo. Brazil's gross domestic product grew in the first quarter after eight consecutive quarters of contraction.

JDE expects the market for super premium coffee in Brazil to double in size in three years. The firm sees the segment having growth similar to that of premium beers and chocolates, whose sales increased close to 20 percent last year, despite Brazil's deepest recession on record, Brans said.

The company invested in new equipment at its plant in Jundiaí, Sao Paulo state, to produce most of the L'OR items to be sold in Brazil. Coffee capsules compatible with Nespresso machines will be imported from France.

Brans said JDE will be the first company to sell the Nespresso-compatible aluminum capsules in supermarkets in Brazil. Nestlé sells its capsules directly to consumers, online or at its own stores.

The market for capsule coffee grew 50 percent in Brazil in 2016, according to JDE. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below