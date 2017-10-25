FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Senate passes bank leniency terms, higher fines
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
2017年10月25日 / 晚上9点17分 / 更新于 1 小时内

Brazil's Senate passes bank leniency terms, higher fines

2 分钟阅读

BRASILIA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Senate on Wednesday passed a bill that raises maximum fines on financial institutions involved in illicit acts, sending the measure for presidential signature as part of efforts to tackle the country’s worst ever corruption scandal.

The bill raises fines for banks to as much as 2 billion reais ($618.6 million) from 250,000 reais previously. It also allows the central bank to strike plea-bargain agreements with financial firms that admit breaching rules, in exchange for smaller fines or softer punishment terms for their executives.

Legislators and government officials sped up preparation of new rules for so-called bank leniency deals as they feared new disclosures snaring local financial firms in graft scandals, Reuters reported earlier this year.

Some of Brazil’s largest companies, including meatpacker JBS SA and engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA , have confessed to wrongdoing after investigators uncovered a giant corruption scheme involving the largest political parties.

The bank leniency deals will be limited to administrative sanctions, leaving prosecutors free to present criminal charges. The central bank will disclose the existence of leniency deals but keep strategic details under seal. ($1 = 3.2329 reais) (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Sandra Maler)

