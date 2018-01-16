FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2018 / 7:10 PM / a day ago

Brazil central bank calls for Caixa VPs to step down -source

BRASILIA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Brazilian central bank has called for all vice presidents of state lender Caixa Econômica Federal to step down following the investigation of alleged corruption at the bank, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The central bank’s request follows similar demands by federal prosecutors last month which the government initially ignored, sources told Reuters last week. The central bank is in charge of regulating the nation’s financial system. (Reporting by Ricardo Brito Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

