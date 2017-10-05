FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil police arrest Olympic committee chief in vote-buying scandal
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#奥运新闻
2017年10月5日 / 上午10点24分 / 13 天前

Brazil police arrest Olympic committee chief in vote-buying scandal

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Brazil’s police arrested on Thursday the chief of the national Olympics committee, Carlos Arthur Nuzman, who is accused of involvement in a scheme to buy the votes of members of the International Olympic Committee to pick Rio de Janeiro as host of the 2016 games.

Leonardo Gryner, a former director of the national Olympics committee, was also arrested in a new phase of the so-called “Unfair Play” investigation, the police said. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Gareth Jones)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below