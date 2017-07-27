FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 天前
Brazil police targets former Petrobras CEO Bendine in corruption probe
2017年7月27日

Brazil police targets former Petrobras CEO Bendine in corruption probe

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian federal police on Thursday targeted the former chief executive officer of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA, Aldemir Bendine, as part of a corruption probe, they said in a statement.

Police served three prison warrants and 11 search and seizure warrants, the statement said, without specifying whether those applied to Bendine.

Investigators suspect a group of people including Bendine, who was also the chief executive officer for Banco do Brasil SA , received 3 million reais in illegal payments from engineering group Odebrecht SA.

An emailed request for comments to Bendine's lawyers was not immediately answered. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Gareth Jones)

