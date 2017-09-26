FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's top prosecutor says committed to 'Car Wash' probe
2017年9月26日 / 晚上8点57分 / 22 天前

Brazil's top prosecutor says committed to 'Car Wash' probe

1 分钟阅读

BRASILIA, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s new Prosecutor General Raquel Dodge said she is committed to continue the sprawling “Car Wash” corruption investigation that has implicated dozens of Brazilian politicians, including President Michel Temer.

In her first news conference since taking office on Sept. 18, Dodge said revoking a plea bargain deal does not erase the evidence provided. She did mention the testimony that the owners of meatpacker JBS SA provided in a plea bargain that was used in charges filed against Temer by her predecessor Rodrigo Janot. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Sandra Maler)

