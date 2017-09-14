FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BNDES president tempers rhetoric on JBS after fiery tweet
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月14日 / 下午1点51分 / 1 个月前

BNDES president tempers rhetoric on JBS after fiery tweet

2 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The president of Brazilian state development bank BNDES on Thursday dialed back harsh comments he made a day earlier that spurred speculation the bank could sell its stake in JBS SA, the world’s biggest meatpacker.

After saying on Twitter on Wednesday that it was time for “Brazilians to redeem their investments” in JBS SA, BNDES President Paulo Rabello de Castro said on Thursday that “to redeem does not mean to make a withdrawal and save oneself.”

“We will begin to separate people’s wrongdoings from companies’ good deeds,” he said on his verified Twitter account. “To punish crimes but save companies and jobs.”

BNDES is involved in a legal dispute with the billionaire Batista family, which owns a controlling stake in JBS and has been fighting the bank’s effort to overhaul management after a major corruption scandal.

BNDES Participações SA, the bank’s investment arm, is pushing to remove JBS Chief Executive Wesley Batista with the support of other minority shareholders, after he and his brother confessed to bribing hundreds of politicians. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

